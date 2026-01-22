UGA: Students should leave residence halls, go home ahead of winter storm

ATHENS, Ga. — The University of Georgia is telling students to go home for the weekend after finishing classes on Friday, ahead of a developing winter storm.

University officials suggested students vacate their residence halls, but said they will remain open should they choose not to.

They say that they have been advised of the potential for dangerous travel and widespread power outages.

While residence halls will remain open, UGA officials say they may have to consolidate those who remain on campus into smaller, temporary housing with emergency heat and meal services.

They added that they anticipate that the campus will be closed and classes canceled on Monday, but that has not yet been made official.

Officials said they will make a decision about Monday’s status by Sunday afternoon.

