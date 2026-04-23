Several metro counties put burn bans in place as wildfires rage in South Georgia

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — The huge wildfires in the southern part of the state and now brush fires popping up here in the metro have triggered a quick reaction from local officials.

More local counties are ordering burn bans.

Channel 2’s Berndt Petersen went to Henry County on Thursday, where a new burn ban is mandatory and very strict.

James Pearson loves to cook out. He has quite the setup in the backyard of his Henry County home.

“This is my charcoal and my smoker. This is where I barbecue on my concrete,” Pearson said, showing Petersen his grilling equipment.

But there was no grilling on Thursday, or any day until further notice.

The county has just ordered one of the metro’s strictest burn bans.

“This is not only going to impact you at your house in the county, but even your neighbor can impact your property. We don’t want that. These are preventable,” Battalion Chief Justin Freeman with the Henry County Fire Rescue said.

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Freeman said no outdoor burning of any kind is allowed.

Because of the devastating wildfires in far South Georgia, others in the north are taking no chances.

Fire rescue said this is an education and prevention campaign, but violators would face the consequences.

“It would be pursued through the Fire Marshal’s Office. It could be a citation or whatever that division feels is necessary based on the violation at hand,” Freeman said.

Pearson said he’ll miss the barbecue but believes this is the right call.

“There could be fines,” Petersen told Pearson.

“There should be. If you violate and you’re wrong, what are you going to do about that?” Pearson said.

Henry County Fire Rescue has more than 400 firefighters.

Freeman said if any are needed to help with those big blazes down south, they’re ready to roll.

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