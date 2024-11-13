Police searching for girl believed to be kidnapped in Henry County

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Henry County police are searching for a child who they say was kidnapped on Tuesday.

Police say Cassidy Cornett was forcibly taken from Scarborough Road in Stockbridge by Timothy Roberts.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Roberts was last seen driving a green Toyota Rav 4 with Georgia license plate SCZ8147.

Details on what led up to the kidnapping or the relationship between Roberts and Cornett have not been released.

Anyone with details on where they might be should call police at 770-288-8494.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2024 Cox Media Group