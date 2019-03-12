0 Officers save man's life after noticing his car was minutes from exploding (Video)

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Dramatic body camera footage shows how two Henry County police officers saved a man from a burning car.

The Dec. 3, 2018, video Channel 2 Action News obtained shows that, with smoke coming from the inside of the driver's car and flames shooting out from underneath it, the man trapped inside could not get out by himself.

Henry County police officers Kelly Horne and William Palmer spotted the car on fire along Highway 81 in McDonough and knew they had to act fast.

"It's a pretty intense moment," Horne said. "I was afraid that it's going to blow up as it's going down the road and someone else is going to get injured."

The officers used a fire extinguisher before dragging the driver out of the car. It wasn't long until the entire car exploded.

"(The car exploded) in a matter of less than a minute," Palmer said.

Police said when they pulled the driver out of the car, they noticed he was slurring his words, and he didn't know where he was.

Police said he admitted to having had a couple of drinks, but once he failed a sobriety test, police arrested him and charged him with driving under the influence.

"It took him a little while to maintain his balance, to actually walk, to get him further away to safety," Horne said.

On Monday, the Henry County Police Department presented both officers with the Lifesaving Medal Award for their actions, but the men said they were just doing their job.

"We're here to help. We're here to save lives and do our job," Horne said.

"Getting him out of that vehicle, and him breathing, and him able to live another day is more of a reward than I could ever ask for," Palmer said.

Channel 2's Matt Johnson spoke with the driver and he thanked the police and first responders for saving his life but couldn't comment further because of the ongoing case.

Police said the driver possibly hit something with his car which caused his tire to deflate and sparks to fly.

