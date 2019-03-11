0 Family of woman allegedly held by R. Kelly hope to see daughter soon

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Family members of a local woman they say is being brainwashed and held against her will by R. Kelly spoke out Monday in a plea to meet with her.

Joycelyn Savage, 23, has not seen her parents in years. She claims she is with R. Kelly by choice, but they refuse to believe that.

On Monday, the Savage family, along with their attorney, Gerald Griggs, said they are counting on making plans to see their daughter this week without R. Kelly present.

This news conference follows a similar one on Thursday, in which the Savage family claimed R. Kelly lied about them in an interview.

R. Kelly defended himself against allegations he's holding anyone against their will.

The Savages, however, say their daughter has been “brainwashed” while living with Kelly.

“If there are no problems and she is in a consensual loving relationship with Mr. Robert Sylvester Kelly, she could easily speak to her two younger sisters, her grandmother, her aunts, her uncles, her immediate family,” Griggs said Thursday.

Last week, Channel 2’s Steve Gehlbach spoke with Joycelyn’s mom, dad and two younger sisters.

They said they have not seen her in more than two years and said if she were in a consensual, loving relationship, she would still be able to call or communicate with the family.

Following the news conference Thursday, Gehlbach was there as Joycelyn called her parents for the first time.

