0 Alleged R. Kelly victim's family says singer lied during explosive new interview

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A local family who says their daughter is being held against her will by R. Kelly is responding, following the singer speaking out about his alleged innocence for the first time since leaving jail.

R. Kelly, whose real name is Robert Sylvester Kelly, was charged in February with sexually abusing four females dating back to 1998, including three underage girls.

Attorney Gerald Griggs represents the family of Joycelyn Savage.

The Savages say their daughter has been “brainwashed” while living with Kelly.

“If there are no problems and she is in a consensual loving relationship with Mr. Robert Sylvester. Kelly, she could easily speak to her two younger sisters, her grandmother, her aunts her uncles, her immediate family,” Griggs said.

Channel 2’s Steve Gehlbach spoke with both Joycelyn’s mom and dad, and two younger sisters.

They have not seen her in more than 2 years and say if she were in a consensual, loving relationship that she would still be able to call or communicate with family.

In the CBS interview, R. Kelly said the charges of sexual abuse against him are all lies.

He also specifically says Savage at age 19 was handed over to him by her parents, who sold her off to the R&B star.

On Wednesday, they said they never demanded, took or received any money from R. Kelly and her father has never even met him.

Gehlbach asked him his personal reaction while watching Kelly say on national television that he sold his own daughter.

“It hurts me so much to hear that being said and I’m just speechless that we would sell our kids. That’s unheard of,” Timothy Savage said.

After the news conference, someone from R. Kelly’s camp called and let Joycelyn get on the phone and talk to her parents.

She had one line she repeated in the call that lasted just under 3 minutes.

“I told you a million times where I am and that I’m happy,” she said in a video of the call.

