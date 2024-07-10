Metro area city proposes more than 40% property tax increase

HAMPTON, Ga. — A metro Atlanta area city is proposing a more than 40% property tax hike for homeowners, and the first public meeting about it is coming up soon.

Hampton, Ga., in Henry County, is proposing a 40.45% tax increase for its residents.

According to the city, the tax increase requires public hearings before it can be approved or rejected, so there will be three meetings about the proposed rate.

City officials said the tentative tax increase will end up as a millage rate of 5.500 mills, or an increase of 1.584 mills.

While describing the impact of the increase, officials said “Without this tentative tax increase, the millage rate will be no more than 3.916. The proposed tax increase for a home with a fair market value of $300,000 is approximately: $166.32, and the proposed tax increase for a non-homestead property with a fair market value of $325,000 is approximately $205.92.”

The meetings will be held:

July 22 at 10 a.m. at the City Hall Building, 17 East Main Street South

July 22 at 6 p.m. at the City Hall Building, 17 East Main Street South

July 29 at 6 p.m. at the City Hall Building, 17 East Main Street South

