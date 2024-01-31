Men accused of stealing $450 gift card from Dollar Tree in Henry County

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office want to identify men accused of stealing hundreds of dollars on a gift card from a Dollar Tree store.

On Thursday, Jan. 18, at about 6:20 p.m., the men pictured entered the store located at 2824 East Atlanta Road in Ellenwood, Georgia.

One of the suspects loaded $450 onto a Visa gift card.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The sheriff’s office says the suspect inserted his debit card at the cashier’s card reader but removed it before the transaction could be completed.

The suspects then ran from the store with the gift card.

If anyone knows the identity of the men you are asked to call Detective E. Luciano at 770-288-8278 or the Henry County non-emergency dispatch at 770-957-9121.

You can also text the sheriff’s office tips, photos, and videos to 770-220-7009.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Man read police their Miranda rights during arrest for impersonating officer, Marietta police say

©2023 Cox Media Group