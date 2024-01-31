Police investigate officer-involved shooting in Cobb County

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred late Tuesday night.
Police confirmed to Channel 2 Action News they were investigating a shooting involving one of its officers on Tuesday night.
Officers were called out to the area of Columns Drive at 10:15 p.m. about shots being fired.
According to police, the man and officers fired shots.
There is no information on what led up to the incident.
A Channel 2 Action News camera saw the Georgia Bureau of Investigation on scene.
No officers were injured.
The investigation is ongoing.
