School system announces death of 10th-grader at Calhoun High School

GORDON COUNTY, Ga. — On Tuesday, Calhoun City Schools announced the death of a 10th-grade student at Calhoun High School.
The school system said Keegan Fortenberry had been a student in Calhoun City Schools since his early days in Pre-K.
Counselors and social workers are available to provide grief support to any student or staff member.
The school system said funeral arrangements will be publicized when they become available.
They did not offer further details on his death.
