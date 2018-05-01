HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - A Henry County kindergarten teacher and her husband have been arrested on several drug-related charges.
Authorities told Channel 2 Action News that they were called to a Locust Grove home Thursday night after receiving complaints from neighbors.
Once inside the home, investigators said they found 4 pounds of marijuana, more than 20 THC oil vape pens and several ecstasy pills.
Natalie Marie Pignataro, a teacher at Rocky Creek Elementary, was home during the search and was arrested. Her husband, Joel Pignataro, was arrested Sunday.
According to police, the Pignataros were charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana and THC oil vaping pens and possession of ecstasy. They have since bonded out of jail.
Natalie Marie Pignataro had been with Henry County Schools since 2005. She no longer works for the district.
Information from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution was used in this report.
