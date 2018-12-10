Man shot, killed inside club while celebrating family member's birthday

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Investigators say an innocent bystander was shot and killed while celebrating a family member’s birthday.
Decoby Barlow, 31, was killed inside Traxx Lounge and Grill in McDonough on Saturday night.
Police said witnesses heard someone yell gun and patrons inside started to run. That’s when investigators said three men began shooting each other and Barlow was caught in the crossfire.
The family’s questions about how the people were able to get guns inside the club despite guards searching patrons at the door, on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.
