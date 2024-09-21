Henry County Police searching for burglary suspects who broke into numerous homes

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Henry County Police say they are looking for a group of men accused of committing multiple home burglaries on Wednesday.

Police say on Wednesday around 2 p.m., multiple men broke into numerous homes in the Broder Farms Subdivision off of Flippen Road in Stockbridge.

The men police say the men were all armed with guns and forced entry into all of the homes. Police say the men fled the scene in a white Jeep Cherokee.

Anyone with information about the incident or the identities of the men are asked to contact Detective T. Mears at 770-288-8211, the Henry County Non-Emergency Dispatch at 770-957-9121, or text tips, photos, and videos to 770-220-7009.

