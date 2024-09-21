Henry County Police searching for burglary suspects who broke into numerous homes

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Henry County Police say they are looking for a group of men accused of committing multiple home burglaries on Wednesday.
Police say on Wednesday around 2 p.m., multiple men broke into numerous homes in the Broder Farms Subdivision off of Flippen Road in Stockbridge.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The men police say the men were all armed with guns and forced entry into all of the homes. Police say the men fled the scene in a white Jeep Cherokee.
Anyone with information about the incident or the identities of the men are asked to contact Detective T. Mears at 770-288-8211, the Henry County Non-Emergency Dispatch at 770-957-9121, or text tips, photos, and videos to 770-220-7009.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Marcee Gray, mother of Apalachee shooting suspect, indicted for tying her mom to chair, leaving her
- Man trying to get wife out of jail after she was charged with murder in son’s dirt bike crash death
- 4 charged with murder after 19-year-old girl found shot in car in north Georgia
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2024 Cox Media Group