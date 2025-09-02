Henry County police looking for missing girl last seen heading to school

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Henry County police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing girl.

Dashia was last seen on Thursday morning at Sable Chase Apartments near McDonough leaving for school.

Police did not provide her last name or her age.

Her hairstyle is currently shoulder-length dreadlocks. It is unknown what she was last wearing.

If you have information about her whereabouts, please call the Henry County non-emergency dispatch at 770-957-9121. You can also text tips, photos, and videos to 770-220-7009.

