Henry County police chief retires after 50 years of public service

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Henry County Police Chief and Public Safety Director Mike Ireland retired after more than 26 years of service to the community. His retirement, effective July 30, follows a career in public service spanning nearly five decades.

During his tenure as chief, he oversaw a period of significant growth and modernization, according to Henry County officials.

Under Ireland’s leadership, the department upgraded its patrol vehicles, communications technology and protective equipment. He also established the Special Operations Division as a standalone division and expanded active shooter training and advanced training systems.

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Interim County Manager Kevin Johnson credited the chief with leaving behind a department prepared for future challenges through his vision. “Chief Ireland has dedicated his career to protecting the citizens of Henry County while leading with integrity, professionalism and compassion,” Johnson said. “His vision has strengthened every aspect of the department, from investing in our officers and modernizing operations to building stronger relationships with the community. He leaves behind a department that is better prepared for the future because of his leadership.”

Ireland reflected on his time leading the agency and the staff he managed. Prior to joining Henry County, Ireland served 21 years in the United States military.

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“Serving the people of Henry County has been one of the greatest honors of my life,” Ireland said. “I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to work alongside such dedicated men and women. Their professionalism, commitment and passion for serving this community have inspired me every day. I leave with full confidence that the department’s outstanding leadership team will continue building on the strong foundation we have established.”

A retirement celebration for Ireland is planned for 2 p.m. July 30. The event will take place in the Community Room of the Henry County Administration Building.

Henry County will announce the appointment of the next chief of police at another time.

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