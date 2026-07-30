Georgia man accused of blinding woman with bleach, leaving bloody scratches in her skin

ROME, Ga. — A Georgia man is accused of assaulting the mother of his child and blinding her with a bottle of bleach.

According to an arrest warrant served by the Rome Police Department, Kirstin Nicholas Gordon is accused of assaulting the woman, who he lives with, by strangling her.

The court record says Gordon is also accused of taking a bottle of bleach and causing “bodily harm to the eyes of the victim by rendering them useless by dousing them with bleach.”

The same arrest warrant also says Gordon is accused of scratching the woman so much that she was left with bloody, visible scratches on her body.

Gordon faces three counts of aggravated assault under the Georgia Family Violence Act.

Jail records show Gordon was not awarded bond and remains in custody at the Floyd County Jail.

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