TRAFFIC ALERT: Henry County intersection blocked after train hits tractor-trailer

Crews are cleaning up a crash involving a train and tractor-trailer in Henry County.
NewsChopper 2 flew over the scene off Macon Street and Old Griffin Road where it spotted a tractor-trailer on the train tracks. The intersection nearby appears to be blocked off.
Channel 2 Action News has reached out to police to confirm how long the cleanup will take.
⚠️TRAVEL ADVISORY 7:00a McDonough: Big rig vs train crash clean up. Old Griffin Rd shut down near Macon St. #ATLtraffic @wsbradio #SkyCopter @wsbtv #CaptnCam pic.twitter.com/2gE6lTCGYK— Mark McKay 🚁 ☀️ (@mckayWSB) June 26, 2024
This is a developing story. Stay with WSBTV.com and download the free WSB-TV News app for updates.
TRENDING STORIES:
- GA woman cleared of criminal charge says car rental employee discriminated against her
- Judge arrested at nightclub should be removed for previous ethics charges, GA Supreme Court rules
- Woman says ex-husband of ‘Steve Harvey Morning Show’ co-host pressured her to commit fraud
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2024 Cox Media Group