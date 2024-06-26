TRAFFIC ALERT: Henry County intersection blocked after train hits tractor-trailer

Crews are cleaning up a crash involving a train and tractor-trailer in Henry County.

NewsChopper 2 flew over the scene off Macon Street and Old Griffin Road where it spotted a tractor-trailer on the train tracks. The intersection nearby appears to be blocked off.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to police to confirm how long the cleanup will take.

This is a developing story. Stay with WSBTV.com and download the free WSB-TV News app for updates.

