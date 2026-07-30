Henry County approves $1.63M upgrade for North Mt. Carmel Park

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — The Henry County Board of Commissioners approved a contract for approximately $1.63 million to fund improvements at North Mt. Carmel Park.

The park is home to the county’s largest public playground. It also holds 14 soccer fields and a dog park.

Work at North Mt. Carmel Park includes improvements to the playground area such as new sidewalks and a low wall for seating. The project also includes the construction of a new restroom building.

The commissioners awarded the contract to Ujamaa Construction in Morrow.

Funding for the upgrades is provided through SPLOST VI, or Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax. The project is a component of the county’s Comprehensive Parks Master Plan.

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