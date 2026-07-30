Kitten rescued by UGA Engineering needs new home

ATHENS, Ga. — A cat named Rudy is safe after being discovered hiding in the engine of a state vehicle at the Driftmier Engineering Center. The animal was rescued by members of the college academic advising team. Now, Rudy needs a new permanent home.

Following the rescue, Rudy received a flea bath and a medical examination from Athens-Clarke County Animal Services. The cat is currently recovering in a foster home while awaiting an owner.

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The rescue took place at the Driftmier Engineering Center, where staff members found Rudy dirty, hungry and covered in fleas. Before moving to temporary housing, the cat was introduced to the college dean.

Rudy is currently staying in a foster home with the college communications manager. While the manager is providing care for the cat, she already has three cats of her own.

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Athens-Clarke County Animal Services is facilitating the placement process for the animal. Officials noted that while Rudy may not be listed on the agency’s website yet, applications are being accepted for his permanent adoption.

Interested individuals can submit an adoption application through the Athens-Clarke County Animal Services website. The agency also has other cats and dogs available for adoption.

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