GA man accused of armed robbery at gas station where he used to work

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — A Henry County man is accused of robbing a gas station at gunpoint.
The twist is, he’s a former employee.
On April 28 at about 10 p.m., Henry County police responded to a report of an armed robbery at the Shell gas station at 15 Upchurch Road in McDonough.
Police used surveillance footage and Flock cameras and determined the suspect was Mukesh Parmar.
Parmar is a former employee of the Shell gas station.
Police said Parmar took $300 cash from the clerk on duty.
Parmar was arrested on July 3 and booked into the Henry County jail.
