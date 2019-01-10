Family wants to know why postal worker drove through yard, got truck stuck

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - A Henry County family wants to know why a postman decided to drive his truck through their front yard in one of the wettest Decembers on record.
When they couldn’t get any answers from the Post Office, they called Channel 2 consumer investigator Jim Strickland.
What happened once Strickland started making calls on this story, on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.
Homeowner Greg Bowen took pictures after the postal driver tried for 30 minutes to get out of his yard, creating a large rut.
A second postal truck then showed up to pull the other driver out of the yard.
A month later, the damage still had not been fixed.
To make a claim with the postal service, click here.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}