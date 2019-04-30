  • School officials: Janitors find gun hidden inside high school in Henry County

    By: Tyisha Fernandes

    Updated:

    HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Custodians at a local high school were cleaning the school and found something more than trash. They found a gun hidden inside the school.

    The custodians were cleaning Woodland High School in Henry County Monday morning before students arrived when the gun was found. 

    Channel 2's Tyisha Fernandes got a hold of a letter the school sent to parents informing them of the school's discovery.

    TODAY AT 4 ON CHANNEL 2: We're working to find out where the gun came from. Plus we're speaking with the school spokesperson about the quick action taken.

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories