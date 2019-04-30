HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Custodians at a local high school were cleaning the school and found something more than trash. They found a gun hidden inside the school.
The custodians were cleaning Woodland High School in Henry County Monday morning before students arrived when the gun was found.
Channel 2's Tyisha Fernandes got a hold of a letter the school sent to parents informing them of the school's discovery.
