0 Community rallies to support basketball player who lost home in fire

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - A family was relaxing on Christmas Day when flames sparked, forcing them to leave with only the clothes on their backs.

"I was just panicking, like, 'Did everyone get out?'" said Kristin Dean.

Kristin Dean, 15, and her sister, Amir Dean, gave Channel 2's Alyssa Hyman cell phone video showing the fire that destroyed their home.

"I just remember my dad saying, 'Everybody get out, get out, it's a fire,'" Kristin Dean said.

She said she helped her mom and grandma escape but had no time to grab anything else.

"It's all gone. There's nothing to save," Kristin Dean said.

Clothes, toys, school supplies and most importantly, the pictures and the memories are gone.

"It was supposed to be Christmas. That's what it was supposed to be. We were supposed to have a good day," Amir Dean said.

Amir said she was the one who discovered the fire in the garage. She told Hyman she ran to a neighbor's trying to find a fire extinguisher. By the time she looked back, the whole house was in flames.

"Like, I didn't even know if my family made it to 'cause I was like, trying to help the fire stop," Amir Dean said.

Fortunately the whole family made it out safely but everything inside was lost.

"It was just really emotional for me when I first seen the video and the pictures just the fact that they were able to make it out," Kristin Dean said.

Kristin Dean's Luella High School basketball coach, Coach Brown, heard about the fire. Brown and other school officials began posting on social media about the need for donations.

In just a day, the response has been overwhelming.

"I had, from schools that's not even in the county, coaches reaching out to me to donate and want to do something, so the community support is amazing," Kristin Dean said.



