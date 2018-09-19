Community comes together to help baby fighting rare cancer

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - A local community is coming together to help a little girl who is fighting a rare form of cancer.
Henry County residents are putting on their annual "Cars 4 a Cure," a car show that this year will benefit 9-month-old Willow Crowe. Willow is fighting a rare form of tissue cancer.
Channel 2's Linda Stouffer is Henry County, where she explains how you can join in and help Willow and other young cancer patients, for Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m.
