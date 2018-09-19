0
BREAKING: 1 killed in crash that blocks multiple lanes of I-85 NB in Gwinnett
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A deadly crash is blocking all but one lane on I-85 North in Gwinnett County, according to the Triple Team Traffic.
Gwinnett police have dispatched the accident investigation unit to the scene at Pleasant Hill Road before the Ga. 316 split, officials said on Twitter. One person has died, police confirmed.
We're working to learn more about the accident for updates on Channel 2 Action News.
Multiple first responders are already at the crash site and have closed multiple lanes. Only an HOT lane is open, Triple Team Traffic reported.
Delays stretch back several miles to Beaver Ruin Road.
It appears several vehicles are involved. The crash is now impacting southbound traffic as well.
Triple Team Traffic suggests drivers take Satellite Boulevard to avoid the interstate altogether.
