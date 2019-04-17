Car plows into Henry County convenience store leaving giant, gaping hole

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - A Henry County convenience store was left with a huge, gaping hole after a driver crashed into the business Tuesday night.
The clerk was the only person inside the store around 8:30 p.m. on Macon Street in McDonough when the incident happened. Luckily, he was not injured.
The car plowed through an entire section of glass front windows, into booths, taking out shelves, but no one was in the store and no one was hurt.
“Oh yeah, he was just shaking, saying, 'Oh my God, what happened?'” Tony Patel said.
