Woman accused of wanting to recreate Columbine shooting; 20+ schools canceled

    By: KATHLEEN FOODY and COLLEEN SLEVIN, Associated Press

    LITTLETON, Colo. (AP) - Public schools in the Denver area will be closed Wednesday after authorities said a young woman who is "infatuated" with the 1999 shooting at Columbine High School made threats just days before the 20th anniversary of the attack that killed 13 people.

    Authorities are looking for Sol Pais, 18, who is thought to have made undisclosed threats that prompted Columbine and more than 20 other schools outside Denver to lock their doors for nearly three hours Tuesday afternoon.

    All schools in the Denver area were urged to tighten security because the threat was deemed "credible and general," said Patricia Billinger, a spokeswoman for the Colorado Department of Public Safety.

    The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office and the FBI say Pais traveled to Colorado from Miami on Monday night and bought a pump-action shotgun and ammunition.

