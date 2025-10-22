Burglary suspect escapes custody at metro Atlanta hospital, police say

STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. — Police in Stockbridge are searching for a 38-year-old suspect in a burglary that somehow escaped police custody, officials said.

Brittany Caldwell, 38, is wanted for burglary after allegedly stealing clothing and other items from a home on Blackhall Road on Monday.

She was later taken to Piedmont Henry Hospital for evaluation, but managed to escape custody on Tuesday while being escorted to the restroom.

Caldwell is described as five feet and four inches tall, weighing 147 pounds. Police said she has long brown hair and green eyes.

At the time of her escape, she was last seen wearing blue paper scrubs, according to police.

Authorities have advised the public not to approach or attempt to arrest Caldwell if seen.

Anyone with information on Caldwell’s whereabouts is urged to contact Cpl. L. McGill at (678) 833-3334, email crimetips@stockbridgega.org, or call the non-emergency line at (770) 957-9121. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers at (404) 577-TIPS (8477).

