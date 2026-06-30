Assistant chief at metro Atlanta fire department retires after 20 years of service

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — After two decades of serving his community, Sam Polk is retiring from his position as assistant chief of Henry County Fire Rescue.

The department announced the retirement on Friday.

Polk was thanked for his years of dedicated service and mentorship to generations of firefighters and paramedics.

Henry County Fire Rescue said Polk worked for them for 20 years, but his career as a firefighter began much earlier, when he was only 18.

Polk volunteered as a firefighter in his hometown in Twiggs County, eventually landing Henry County where he spent decades teaching, mentoring, leading and inspiring members of the department.

“His commitment to EMS extends beyond our department through his service on the GEMSA Board of Directors, where he has worked to advance emergency medical services across Georgia,” the department said. “While we’ll certainly miss his compassion, leadership, and knowledge, we’re excited to see him begin this well-earned next chapter.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group