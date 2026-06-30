Wimbledon 2026: No. 4 seed Ben Shelton upset by Otto Virtanen in first round match

LONDON — Wimbledon just started on Monday, but there’s already been a major upset on Day 2.

Ben Shelton, the tournament’s No. 4 seed and highest-ranked American player, lost in a five-set tiebreaker to unranked Otto Virtanen of Finland.

Virtanen put Shelton on the ropes early winning the first set. Shelton eventually settled in and won back-to-back sets before Virtanen forced a fifth set and won the match with 11-9 tiebreak.

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Shelton’s early exit isn’t what many expected given his run to the Wimbledon quarterfinals last summer. He’s still looking for his first major tournament title and will try and bounce back at the U.S. Open in August.

The Atlanta native comes from a family of tennis players, including his father Bryan Shelton and mother Lisa Shelton. Bryan Shelton coached at Georgia Tech and the University of Florida.

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