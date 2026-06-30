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Wimbledon 2026: No. 4 seed Ben Shelton upset by Otto Virtanen in first round match

By Courtney Martinez, WSBTV.com
Day Two: The Championships - Wimbledon 2026 LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 30: Ben Shelton of United States leaves the court following defeat to Otto Virtanen of Finland during their Gentlemen's Singles first round match on day two of The Championships Wimbledon 2026 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on June 30, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images) (Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)
By Courtney Martinez, WSBTV.com

LONDON — Wimbledon just started on Monday, but there’s already been a major upset on Day 2.

Ben Shelton, the tournament’s No. 4 seed and highest-ranked American player, lost in a five-set tiebreaker to unranked Otto Virtanen of Finland.

Virtanen put Shelton on the ropes early winning the first set. Shelton eventually settled in and won back-to-back sets before Virtanen forced a fifth set and won the match with 11-9 tiebreak.

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Shelton’s early exit isn’t what many expected given his run to the Wimbledon quarterfinals last summer. He’s still looking for his first major tournament title and will try and bounce back at the U.S. Open in August.

The Atlanta native comes from a family of tennis players, including his father Bryan Shelton and mother Lisa Shelton. Bryan Shelton coached at Georgia Tech and the University of Florida.

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