Woman convicted of hitting teen employees with car outside metro Atlanta Zaxby’s

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Clayton County jury has convicted a woman of aggravated assault and battery stemming from a 2021 hit-and-run outside a metro Atlanta Zaxby’s, according to the Clayton County District Attorney’s Office. Mosley.

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The verdict followed a weeklong trial that began June 22 and ended June 26.

Prosecutors said the case dated back to April 22, 2021, when law enforcement responded to a hit-and-run at the restaurant. Officers who arrived on scene spoke with Chelyria Martina Palmer, who claimed she had gotten into an argument with three teenagers working at the Zaxby’s. She told investigators the teens came outside and tried to hit her, and that she tried to drive away before hitting a wall, according to the district attorney’s office.

However, surveillance footage told a different story, prosecutors said. The video showed Palmer and the victims arguing outside the restaurant while she sat in her vehicle, then showed her hitting the victims with the car as she drove off. One of the teens suffered a severe leg injury and required immediate medical treatment, according to the district attorney’s office.

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Palmers is scheduled to be sentenced on July 6.

“I want to commend my team for their dedication and hard work in securing justice on behalf of the victims,” District Attorney Tasha Mosley said in a statement. “We hope this conviction sends a clear message that we will fight tirelessly for the citizens of Clayton County.”

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