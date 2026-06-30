Man accused of wandering through nursing home, robbing residents, then trying to buy Apple products

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — A North Carolina man is accused of going into a Douglas County nursing home to rob its residents and lying about being a member of the staff there.

According to arrest warrants, Jermaine McClain, of North Carolina, went into a nursing home on June 9 and spent the day searching rooms, stealing credit and debit cards.

While in the nursing home, McClain went into at least four rooms, warrants show.

During one of the alleged burglaries, court records say McClain spoke with a resident and a caregiver, telling them “My name is Kevin and I work for the facility.”

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He did not work for the nursing home.

That was a red flag for the caregiver there, so they called 911.

Records show that McClain left the nursing home before officers arrived, but left with multiple credit and debit cards, as well as $3,500 cash from a woman’s pocketbook.

One of the victims got an alert about an attempted $1,700 transaction at the Apple Store at Lenox Mall and had to close his account and card.

McClain faces multiple burglary charges, as well as a charge of exploiting the elderly, financial transaction card theft and financial identity fraud.

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