Woman caught on video beating victim with high heel, broomstick in downtown Atlanta: Police

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are asking for the public’s help identifying a woman accused of assaulting another woman in an attack captured on surveillance video.

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According to investigators, the assault happened around 1:13 p.m. on May 21 inside a building in the 200 block of Forsyth St. SW in downtown Atlanta.

Surveillance video shows the suspect approaching the victim before repeatedly hitting her with her fists, an orange high-heel shoe and a stick, police said.

Authorities said the victim suffered visible head injuries during the attack.

The suspect is described as a heavyset woman wearing all-black clothing at the time of the incident.

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After the assault, investigators said the suspect left the area in a black Kia SUV with an unknown tag number.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 if their information leads to the arrest and indictment of the suspect.

Tips can be submitted by calling 404-577-8477, submitting them online, using the P3 Tips app, or texting CSGA at 738477.

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