Man accused of choking K-9 while being detained for school zone hit-and-run

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Villa Rica man is accused of choking a K-9 unit when officers tried to arrest him for a double hit-and-run that injured another driver and damaged two cars in a Cobb County school zone.

Court records show Elijah Crawford is accused of driving with a tinted tag cover, reckless driving, and hitting two other vehicles in hit-and-runs in a school zone.

Officers from the Cobb County Police Department tried to pull Crawford over for the tinted tag and he sped off, heading into a school zone on Favor Road during a heavy traffic period.

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The arrest warrant for Crawford says he was driving more than 20 miles over the posted speed limit and hit two other vehicles when he drove on the wrong side of the road to try and get away from police.

The crash injured one of the other drivers with a “large laceration” to their right knee that required internal and external stitches, the warrant says.

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Not only is Crawford accused of hitting and damaging the two vehicles, he also drove off without calling police or offering help.

While driving away, Crawford’s Dodge Charger came to a stop, unable to keep driving. When police told him to get out of the car, he refused, staying inside the car for about four minutes before running away.

Officers chased after him accompanied by Cobb County Police K-9 Metro. During the foot chase, Crawford is accused of grabbing the dog’s metal collar and pulling it tight, choking Metro and requiring multiple officers to use physical force to make him stop.

Crawford is charged with the following felonies and misdemeanors:

Improper display of license plate

Felony attempt to elude police officers

Reckless driving

Felony hit-and-run

Misdemeanor hit-and-run

Felony causing serious injury with a vehicle

Obstruction of law enforcement

Harming a public safety animal

Court records show Crawford remains in the Cobb County Jail without bond on the grounds of being a danger to the community.

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