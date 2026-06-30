Georgia catcher Daniel Jackson wins Golden Spikes Award

Georgia catcher Daniel Jackson added another piece of hardware to his collection on Monday night, this time as the nation’s top baseball player.

Jackson won the 48th Annual Golden Spikes Award over UCLA’s Roch Cholowsky and Arizona State’s Landon Hairston.

USA Baseball hands out the prestigious award to the player who “best exhibits” on-field performance, sportsmanship and character.

“He is an incredible ambassador of the game, both on and off the field, and is greatly deserving of this honor,” USA Baseball President John Gall said. “We are excited for Daniel to join our incredible family of Golden Spikes Award winners and look forward to celebrating his special season.”

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Jackson put together an historic season. The Sandy Springs native became only the third player in NCAA Division I history to hit at least 30 home runs and record 25 stolen bases in a single season. He led the Bulldogs to their first SEC Tournament championship and the team’s first trip to the College World Series since 2008.

In addition to Golden Spikes Award, Jackson also took home the Dick Howser Trophy, the Buster Posey Collegiate Catcher of the Year Award and the Bobby Bragan National Collegiate Slugger Award.

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