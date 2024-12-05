Animal activists say Noah’s Ark Animal Sanctuary isn’t moving out endangered species

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Animal activists want to know why Noah’s Ark Animal Sanctuary hasn’t removed endangered animals from its property.

Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Ashli Lincoln has been following Noah’s Ark for more than two years.

Tim Harrison said he’s hoping for a resolution that benefits the animals at the Noah’s Ark Animal Sanctuary in Locust Grove.

“We’re really trying to find out what’s going on there, how the animals are being cared for since nobody is allowed on the property,” Harrison said.

Harrison is the Director of Outreach for Animals. The nonprofit works to turn failing animal sanctuaries around. Harrison, along with Dr. Karen Thomas, a former veterinarian with Noah’s Ark, filed a federal lawsuit last year, claiming Noah’s Ark is violating the Endangered Species Act.

The facility could face criminal or civil penalties if found to be in violation.

According to the lawsuit, after several warnings from federal, state and local agencies, Noah’s Ark continues to operate in subpar conditions. A September USDA routine inspection found animals with severe untreated medical conditions, inadequate staffing and risk of escape, with multiple large gaps in the fencing around bear exhibits.

“That’s what worries us,” Harrison said.

Harrison says for years his organization has attempted to assist the sanctuary.

“I wanted to work with them from the start and wanted to help the animals,” he said.

On Wednesday, a federal judge suggested mediation in an attempt to find a solution before making a ruling.

Over the years, Channel 2 Action News has told you about staffing challenges, a volunteer who was bitten by a bear, unsafe working conditions, animals being fed insect-infested meat, a lack a veterinary care and an avian influenza outbreak.

Channel 2 Action News reached out to Noah’s Ark for a comment, it said it cannot comment on pending litigation.

“We’re not after the money, we’re not after anything, we just want the animals to be cared for and that’s it,” Harrison said.

Noah’s Ark attorneys have attempted to get the case dismissed several times, arguing the same set of allegations of animals receiving improper care were presented in front of a state judge who found no wrongdoing.

The case was dismissed with prejudice, meaning the case cannot be refiled.

Channel 2 Action News also learned Shelly Lackly no longer serves as the president of Noah’s Ark. The sanctuary has not said why she is no longer affiliated with the organization. Lackly is still facing several charges related to animal cruelty and reckless conduct. Lackly, along with several other Noah’s Ark employees, were charged last year for failing to provide food, water and sanitary conditions to animals.

Her case will go before a Henry County jury in February 2025.

