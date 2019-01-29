8 teens skipped school, robbed pizza delivery driver at gunpoint, police say

Eight teenagers are accused of robbing a pizza delivery driver at gunpoint during school hours Friday, authorities confirmed to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
The students should have been at Luella High School, but Henry County police spokesman Capt. Joey Smith said they were hanging out at a house in the cul-de-sac of Stoney Brook Way in McDonough.
The teens are accused of ordering a pizza and using two guns to rob the driver of four pizzas, two soft drinks, a cellphone and some cash, Smith said. The driver called 911, and police were able to use phone records to track the teens to a house in the 200 block of Shaker Hollow, where they were arrested.
Seven of the teens face charges of armed robbery, aggravated assault and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, according to Henry County Jail records. They have been identified as:
- Aldorian Rashad Hatch, 17,
- Armani Jaheim Mowatt, 17,
- Dominick Dionte Jones, 18,
- Elden Jarod Anderson, 18,
- Jordan Mackenzie Payne, 18,
- Kendel DeLeon Raymond, 17,
- Troy Imahn Lankford, 17.
Payne also faces a marijuana possession charge for less than 1 ounce, jail records show. All seven are from McDonough and remain in jail without bond as of Tuesday afternoon.
The eighth suspect, a 15-year-old boy, was taken to a regional youth detention center, Smith said. AJC.com’s policy is not to identify minors unless they are being charged as adults.
Henry County School District spokesman J.D. Hardin sent AJC.com a statement regarding the incident that said, in part:
“We are aware of the situation involving several of our students ... Our school administrators will support the investigation as needed. Students committing crimes outside of school can face school discipline as a result of their actions.”
