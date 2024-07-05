Heat safety plans activated for weekend outdoor events across the metro

NORCROSS, Ga. — It’s going to be a hot weekend across metro Atlanta.

Seats are already in place in front of the stage in Thrasher Park where the Norcross Summer Concert Series is hosting a show Friday night.

This time, city leaders said dangerously hot temperatures have forced staff to install a cooling station to help people in the park avoid heat-related illness.

“It’s important to stay cool, stay safe, do whatever you can to make sure that no heat-related illness impacts you,” Mayor Craig Newton told Channel 2′s Courtney Francisco.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Mayor Pro Tem Bruce Gaynor said the city will have ice, water and towels available under the pavilion at the park, and first responders are in place.

“Police are all equipped with cases of water, Gatorade, and everyone is instructed to keep their eyes peeled for anybody in distress,” said Gaynor.

TRENDING STORIES:

Officers, firefighters and paramedics are also monitoring an outdoor event from 5 to 7 p.m. a block from the park.

The famous Budweiser Clydesdales are there for a meet and greet. They head to Alpharetta on Saturday for a parade that ends at the American Legion on Willis Rd.

Legion leaders said they would be prepared with ice, water and open doors if someone needs to get into the air conditioning.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Emory Smyrna Hospital cancels renovation plans, will close by end of 2024 Emory Smyrna Hospital will permanently close its doors come December 2024.

©2024 Cox Media Group