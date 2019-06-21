Health department investigating after several campers get sick at Rock Eagle

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ga. - The Department of Public Health is investigating after several campers got sick at summer camp.
A spokesperson for the Rock Eagle 4-H Center, which is located in Putnam County and run by the University of Georgia, confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that after several participants became ill during camp this week, they called in DPH to look into what happened.
The spokesman said they will provide more information as soon as it becomes available.
Channel 2's Richard Elliot is in Putnam County working to find out more about what happened and will have a LIVE report on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.
