  • Health department investigating after several campers get sick at Rock Eagle

    PUTNAM COUNTY, Ga. - The Department of Public Health is investigating after several campers got sick at summer camp.

    A spokesperson for the Rock Eagle 4-H Center, which is located in Putnam County and run by the University of Georgia, confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that after several participants became ill during camp this week, they called in DPH to look into what happened.

    The spokesman said they will provide more information as soon as it becomes available. 

