HEADS UP: Nighttime ban for e-scooters starts tonight in Atlanta

ATLANTA - Tonight is the first night people are not allowed to ride e-scooters in Atlanta.
[READ MORE: Mayor bans nighttime use of e-scooters in Atlanta]
Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms called for the nighttime ban because of four deadly scooter accidents.
The latest crash where someone was hurt was in Buckhead Thursday night, on Peachtree Road.
The ban runs from 9 p.m. until 4 a.m.
Companies are supposed to disable the scooters.
We're learning what happens if riders are still on scooters after the cutoff, for Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
- 5 car break-in suspects in custody after chase down Ga. 400
- This metro county will not prosecute any more marijuana cases -- for now
- Man says he's out $15K after buying stolen watch from reputable high-end jeweler
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}