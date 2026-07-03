Heading out for July 4? Georgia troopers are cracking down on DUI, speeding and distracted driving

If you’re traveling for the Fourth of July weekend, expect to see more blue lights on Georgia roads.

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State and local law enforcement agencies have stepped up patrols as part of the annual “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign, targeting impaired drivers, speeders, distracted drivers and anyone breaking traffic laws through the holiday weekend.

The enforcement period began Thursday evening and runs through Sunday night.

The crackdown is already producing arrests. During the first 12 hours of the holiday travel period, the Georgia Department of Public Safety reported:

45 DUI arrests

99 distracted driving citations

134 seat belt citations

Last year’s July Fourth enforcement effort resulted in more than 700 DUI arrests statewide.

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Officials say the increased patrols come during one of the deadliest travel periods of the year.

In Georgia, 37% of fatal crashes during the July Fourth holiday period from 2020 through 2024 involved a drunk driver, according to state data. Nearly two-thirds of those deadly crashes involved drivers whose blood alcohol level was at least twice the legal limit.

Georgia is a zero-tolerance state for impaired driving. Drivers with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.08 or higher face arrest, and officers say there are no warnings or opportunities to call someone for a ride after a traffic stop.

“We’re asking everyone to make a plan before the celebrations begin,” said Allen Poole, director of the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety. “Every impaired driving death is preventable.”

For anyone who doesn’t have a sober ride home, AAA’s Tow to Go program is available during the holiday weekend, offering a free tow of up to 10 miles and a ride home for the driver.

Officials also urge drivers to wear seat belts, obey speed limits, put away distractions and allow extra travel time to reach their destinations safely.

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