Free and confidential tow service by AAA available during July 4th weekend

ATLANTA — AAA’s Tow to Go program will be activated to prevent impaired driving during Fourth of July weekend, which is expected to see over 72 million Americans travel.

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“With millions of Georgians on the road, even one impaired driver is too many,” Montrae Waiters, spokeswoman for AAA, wrote in a statement. “Tow to Go provides a last-resort option that can prevent a tragedy before it happens and ultimately save lives.”

The free and confidential service will be available from 6 p.m. Friday, July 3, through 6 a.m. Monday, July 6, 2026.

The program provides a free and confidential ride for impaired drivers and their vehicles, available to both AAA members and non-members, within a 10-mile radius.

Drivers needing the service can call (855) 286-9246.

Last year, AAA responded to more than 687,000 calls for roadside assistance across the country during the Independence Day holiday period.

“Tow to Go is there if you need it, but it’s not a substitute for proper planning,” Waiters said. “The safest choice is always to arrange a ride before you go out.”

AAA reminds all drivers to never drive impaired, always wear a seat belt, avoid distractions behind the wheel and stay alert for pedestrians, cyclists and other drivers.

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