Extreme heat warning for several counties for heat index values up to 110 degrees

ATLANTA — The heat wave and summer storm pattern won’t end on Thursday.

An extreme heat warning will be in effect for northwest Georgia. This is the first extreme heat warning since last July. Heat index values up to 110 degrees will be possible in these areas.

The rest of metro Atlanta and much of north Georgia will be under a heat advisory where heat index values will reach up to 106 degrees.

Tracking the heat wave and storm chances, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News This Morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Whether you’re under the warning or advisory, you will want to stay inside or take extra precautions if you have to be outside.

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Drink plenty of fluids, limit your outdoor activities to early morning or evening hours, wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothes. Make sure to check on your relatives, neighbors and pets.

Like Wednesday, there is also the chance for isolated, strong to severe storms during the afternoon and evening hours.

HEAT WARNING AND ADVISORY

The extreme heat warning will be in effect from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. for the following counties:

Bartow, Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, Floyd, Gordon, Murray, Polk, Walker and Whitfield

The heat advisory will be in effect from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. for the following counties:

Banks, Barrow, Butts, Carroll, Cherokee, Clarke, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, Dawson, Dekalb, Douglas, Fannin, Fayette, Forsyth, Fulton

Gilmer, Greene, Gwinnett, Hall, Haralson, Heard, Henry, Jackson, Jasper, Madison, Morgan, Newton, Oconee, Oglethorpe

Paulding, Pickens, Putnam, Rockdale, Spalding, Taliaferro, Walton and Wilkes

[INTERACTIVE: StormTracker 2HD Radar]

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