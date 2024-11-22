Hawks star Trae Young signs with Jordan Brand

ATLANTA — Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young is joining Jordan Brand, he announced on Friday.

The 26-year-old had been with Adidas since he was selected in the 2018 NBA Draft.

Young has been wearing Jordans throughout the earlier portion of this season, signaling a change in his branding could be coming.

It is unclear if Young will receive a signature shoe with Jordan as he had with Adidas. Young had four signature shoes released with Adidas before his sneaker line was ended by the company earlier this year.

Young spent one year at The University of Oklahoma, which is one of a few school sports programs that wears Jordan.

Across seven seasons with the Hawks, Young is averaging 25.4 points and nearly 10 assists per game.

