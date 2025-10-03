Hand, foot and mouth disease spreading among schoolkids

The Georgia Department of Health, District 4, and Fulton County Board of Health are among the agencies warning parents about cases of hand, foot and mouth disease spreading among students.

It is a common childhood illness caused by viruses, most often coxsackievirus A16, and is highly contagious, spreading quickly in schools and day care centers.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, symptoms may include:

Fever

Sore throat

Blister-like sores on the hands, feet

Painful mouth sores that blister

The infection typically resolves on its own within 7-10 days.

“This time of year can be pretty rough for parents as the disease is spreading so quickly among children. We want to give them some tips to help them keep their children and families safe from it,” said Sasha Smith, chief epidemiologist at the Fulton County Board of Health.

Hand, foot and mouth disease primarily affects children younger age 5, though older kids and adults can also contract it, with adults typically experiencing less severe symptoms.

The virus spreads through contact with respiratory droplets, saliva, nasal discharge, fluid from blisters, feces and contaminated surfaces like doorknobs and toys.

Health officials recommend frequent handwashing, cleaning and disinfecting surfaces, and avoiding close contact with infected individuals to prevent the spread.

If you think your child has the virus, contact a healthcare professional for proper diagnosis and guidance.

Parents are advised to keep children at home until they are fever-free for 24 hours without medication and have no open sores that cannot be covered. Also, let the school or day care know about the diagnosis.

Contact a healthcare provider if symptoms persist beyond 10 days, if the child is not drinking enough fluids, or if the child is less than 6 months old.

