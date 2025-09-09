Flu, COVID: Virus season is ahead, and now is the time to prepare, experts say

ATLANTA — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta anticipates a peak in respiratory diseases, including COVID-19, during the fall and winter seasons.

Doctors are urging individuals to take preventive measures now to protect against respiratory viruses such as the flu and respiratory syncytial virus. Vaccination is recommended as a key strategy.

“It’s best to get a flu vaccine during September or October,” said Dr. Cherie Drenzek, Georgia’s state epidemiologist, told Channel 2’s Karyn Greer.

Currently, there is a noticeable increase in sniffles and sneezes due to fall allergies, but experts emphasize the importance of preparing for the upcoming respiratory virus season.

“We really aren’t seeing any significant RSV activity yet. But we can expect it to begin to increase from mid-September to mid-October,” she said.

RSV poses the greatest risk to young children younger than 3 years old and individuals older than 75, who are advised to get vaccinated.

The CDC recommends that people older than 75 receive an RSV vaccine, and those aged 50 to 74 with underlying conditions should consider it as well.

Flu vaccines are readily accessible, with online resources available to help locate them, making this an ideal time to get vaccinated.

The Department of Health and Human Services has adopted a CDC recommendation to use a single-dose mercury-free flu vaccine for all age groups, including children and pregnant women.

“In my 25-plus year career in public health here in Georgia, I can only say that vaccines are safe, effective, they really do work, they do reduce the likelihood of severe outcomes,” Drenzek emphasized.

With the anticipated rise in respiratory illnesses, health officials stress the importance of vaccinations to mitigate severe outcomes and protect vulnerable populations.

