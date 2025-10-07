Woman slams into deputy’s patrol car trying to get away during arrest, officials say

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A 40-year-old woman is behind bars after speeding away from Hall County deputies last week, officials said.

On Thursday, deputies from the Hall County Sheriff’s Office Warrant Service Unit tried to take Tabatha Maddox Kinsey, 40, of Lula, into custody at a home on Horseshoe Bend due to outstanding arrest warrants in Hall County Courts and the Oakwood Police Department.

When Kinsey saw deputies, she drove away in a Honda Accord, hitting a patrol vehicle in the process, according to the sheriff’s office.

Officials said the deputy whose vehicle was hit was not injured during the incident.

Kinsey was pursued onto Gillsville Highway, but the chase was suspended near Cobb Griffin Road. Shortly thereafter, deputies and investigators from the Accident Investigation Unit found Kinsey and her car.

Kinsey tried to run away and hide but was eventually found by a K9 team and detained, deputies said.

She was initially taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center for observation before being booked into the Hall County Jail.

Kinsey faces the following charges:

Fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer

Reckless driving

Reckless conduct

Obstruction of an officer

Speeding (90 mph in a 55 mph zone)

Failure to maintain lane

Passing on a hill or curve

Failure to stop at a stop sign

Driving on a suspended license

Duty to stop at an accident

Duty to make an immediate report of an accident

Failure to allow an emergency vehicle to pass

DUI-multiple substances

She remains in jail with no bond.

