Hall County

Woman in jail without bond after crash kills 82-year-old man in metro Atlanta

The driver is now in custody and being held on an immigration hold.

By Sam Sachs, WSBTV.com
Woman in jail without bond after crash kills 82-year-old man
By Sam Sachs, WSBTV.com

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — The Hall County Sheriff’s Office says a 42-year-old woman living in Lawrenceville killed another driver in a crash in mid-June.

The crash happened on June 14 before 10 a.m., when driver Kinverlyn Carolina Ollarves, 42, pulled onto a highway and drove into the path of a southbound Jeep.

The jeep, driven by 82-year-old Alvin Wallace, flipped multiple times before coming to a stop on the driver’s side door of the jeep.

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While Wallace was taken to a hospital for treatment of critical injuries, he died three days later, HCSO said.

Deputies said investigators with the sheriff’s office Accident Investigation Unit got an arrest warrant for Ollarves on a vehicular homicide charge.

Ollarves turned herself in on June 20 at the Hall County Jail, charged with second degree vehicular homicide, stop sign violation and a tire conditions violation.

Deputies said Ollarves remains in custody without bond under an immigration hold from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

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