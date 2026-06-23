Woman in jail without bond after crash kills 82-year-old man in metro Atlanta

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — The Hall County Sheriff’s Office says a 42-year-old woman living in Lawrenceville killed another driver in a crash in mid-June.
The crash happened on June 14 before 10 a.m., when driver Kinverlyn Carolina Ollarves, 42, pulled onto a highway and drove into the path of a southbound Jeep.
The jeep, driven by 82-year-old Alvin Wallace, flipped multiple times before coming to a stop on the driver’s side door of the jeep.
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While Wallace was taken to a hospital for treatment of critical injuries, he died three days later, HCSO said.
Deputies said investigators with the sheriff’s office Accident Investigation Unit got an arrest warrant for Ollarves on a vehicular homicide charge.
Ollarves turned herself in on June 20 at the Hall County Jail, charged with second degree vehicular homicide, stop sign violation and a tire conditions violation.
Deputies said Ollarves remains in custody without bond under an immigration hold from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
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