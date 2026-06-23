Georgia man breaks into church, steals John Deere, drives it through fence, over mailboxes

VILLA RICA, Ga. — A Villa Rica man is accused of damaging a Douglas County church before stealing someone’s tractor and crashing it into a fence.

Hayden Tucker Shadrix is accused of breaking into Gateway Church on Sunday morning, causing damage to several rooms there, arrest warrants show.

Deputies said Shadrix damaged two bathrooms, a bathroom ceiling, broke two windows, and also broke into the church’s food pantry.

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After leaving the church, deputies said Shadrix then went down the road and stole a neighbor’s John Deere Tractor, driving it across the yard, over a water well, and then crashed through a fence.

Warrants say Shadrix then proceeded to run over at least three other neighbors’ mailboxes before his rampage was over.

Shadrix has been charged with burglary and at least two charges of criminal damage to property and criminal trespass-damage.

He is currently being held without bond in the Douglas County Jail, records show.

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