Woman accused of stealing over-the-counter medication from multiple Hall County grocery stores

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — The Hall County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a woman they said stole medication from grocery stores.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
According to investigators, the unidentified woman has been stealing over-the-counter medication from grocery stores in Hall County.
Officials said in the latest incident, the woman put over $1,000 in medication in a stroller. In at least one of the crimes, the woman is captured on camera, pushing a young girl in the stroller.
Deputies did not say, how many stores she have targeted.
TRENDING STORIES:
- BIRD’S EYE VIEW: Major metro Atlanta mall is almost gone
- Atlanta man pleads guilty to raping woman he met online, attempting to assault another in same week
- Fulton detention officer convicted of choking inmate until she passed out is now headed to prison
Hall County investigators believe she may be traveling in a black Dodge Caravan with a Virginia tag.
Anyone with information on the woman’s identity or have seen the minivan is asked to contact Inv. Fowler via email.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2024 Cox Media Group